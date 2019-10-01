As Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Stock Price Rose, Mig Capital Upped Its Holding; Chesapeake Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $837,596

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80M, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 76,488 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 63.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 8,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 4,643 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $479,000, down from 12,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 528,685 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $96.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 206,749 shares to 355,251 shares, valued at $34.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.36 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.