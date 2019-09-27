As Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Shares Rose, Mig Capital Upped Its Stake; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shareholder Synovus Financial Has Boosted Its Stake

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80M, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.33. About 262,278 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 2,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 9,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 7,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $160.6. About 519,139 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Advanced Drainage Systems declares $0.09 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Update in Lawsuit for Investors in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Marshall Wace Llp reported 262,474 shares stake. Iowa-based Principal Group Inc has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Connecticut-based White Elm Cap Ltd has invested 3.43% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Fifth Third Savings Bank has 190,758 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Co invested in 534,487 shares or 0% of the stock. 56,251 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Bancshares Of America Corp De has 81,093 shares. Pictet Asset holds 1.23 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ledyard Fincl Bank reported 10,602 shares stake. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 770,738 shares. Invesco Limited holds 616,134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited holds 0.86% or 745,942 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Group Llp has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $96.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 206,749 shares to 355,251 shares, valued at $34.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McCormick: Red Hot Returns – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Johns Hopkins, McCormick ink solar energy deal with Constellation – Baltimore Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McCormick: Lock It In – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McCormick & Company: Buyer Beware – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.