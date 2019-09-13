As Advanced Auto Pts (AAP) Market Value Declined, Holder Tributary Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Decreased Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $665,949

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Auto Pts Inc (AAP) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 8,500 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Auto Pts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 1.16M shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 4,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 284,101 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.57M, down from 288,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.43. About 5.05M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 6,256 shares to 99,570 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 9,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eos Management LP owns 9,236 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 7,715 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 99,474 shares. Ashford Cap Inc holds 0.05% or 2,638 shares in its portfolio. Community Fincl Grp Limited Liability Com, a Vermont-based fund reported 23,542 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 2,102 shares. Pettee Invsts reported 130,474 shares or 11.54% of all its holdings. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Management Ltd holds 1.31% or 49,307 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 378,657 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). M Secs holds 1.29% or 27,421 shares in its portfolio. Churchill Mngmt accumulated 20,053 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Limited Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 76,933 shares. Stonehearth Cap Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 3,825 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.30 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,500 shares to 11,600 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 35,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 5,691 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, a Japan-based fund reported 296,226 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.03% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Smith Asset Ltd Partnership holds 1.07% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 208,120 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Winch Advisory holds 0% or 12 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Guggenheim Limited Liability Co owns 22,789 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 2,505 were accumulated by Greenwood Cap Associate Limited Liability. Capital Fund Sa, France-based fund reported 43,486 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors Inc has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd reported 17,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 687,424 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 30,120 shares.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts Announces Double Speed Perks Rewards Points Weekend and Chevy Camaro Sweepstakes – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore After Wednesday’s Sell-Off – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.48M for 18.65 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.