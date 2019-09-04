As Advance Auto Parts (Put) (AAP) Stock Price Declined, Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Increased Its Stake; As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Decreased Stake by $1.97 Million

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 299,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45 million, down from 340,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 9.36 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/03/2018 – WALKING:-WELLS FARGO BANK PROVIDING $50M IN DIP/EXIT FINANCING; 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Le; 09/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 16/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O : WELLS FARGO RESUMES COVERAGE WITH MARKET PERFORM; $260.00 TARGET PRICE; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO HAS DISCONTINUED THE PRACTICES THAT LED TO ITS DEFICIENCIES, AND HAS BEGUN VOLUNTARILY PROVIDING REMEDIATION TO CONSUMERS; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Urges Wells Fargo To Halt Any Plans To Expand Presence On College Campuses; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9%; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo will pay $1B fine to end mortgage, auto loan probes; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Mike Loughlin Announced His Plans to Retire as Chief Risk Officer in 2018

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Put) (AAP) by 168% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 20,100 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $142.08. About 855,583 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Put) (NYSE:GRUB) by 53,800 shares to 150,300 shares, valued at $11.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (Put) (NYSE:VTR) by 27,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,100 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.79 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

