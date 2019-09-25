As Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Valuation Declined, Zuckerman Investment Group Cut Its Position; Barnett & Company Continues to Hold Position in Western Digital (WDC)

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 269.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 17,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 23,933 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 6,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 5.45M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 2,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 113,384 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.48 million, down from 115,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $162.35. About 654,612 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Na holds 3,560 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mackenzie has 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 32,883 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.01% or 11,234 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp invested in 622,474 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 2,745 were reported by Legacy Private Trust. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Freestone Hldgs Ltd Llc invested in 9,950 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited reported 3,207 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Lord Abbett Company Limited Liability invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Roberts Glore And Com Il stated it has 0.12% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Intact Management reported 0.01% stake. Plante Moran Fin Advisors reported 17 shares. 79,444 were accumulated by Edgestream Ptnrs Lp. Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 25,835 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08 million and $452.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 165,423 shares to 373,353 shares, valued at $13.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 240,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 627,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Hldg C.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.49 million for 19.51 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, WDC – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western Digital Announces Sale of IntelliFlash Business to DDN and Intention to Exit Storage Systems – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will Western Digital Stock Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Western Digital (WDC) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 301 shares. Ftb invested in 0% or 500 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 133,671 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Com accumulated 30,508 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 9,792 shares or 0.01% of the stock. National Bank Of The West owns 0.13% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 23,596 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd owns 108,663 shares. Raymond James Associate owns 0.05% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 659,955 shares. 7,000 were accumulated by Palisade Cap Management Ltd Liability Nj. Qvt Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 10,512 shares. 4.16 million were accumulated by Iridian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Ct. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Hartford Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 53,559 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp holds 34,394 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 7,100 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $177.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 5,835 shares to 44,255 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (NYSE:CHSP) by 30,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).