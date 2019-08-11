As Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Arga Investment Management LP Has Decreased Position by $692,750; Polygon Management LTD Raised Stake in National Cinemedia (NCMI)

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 183,837 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Rev $80.2M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Adj OIBDA Down 2.5% to Up 4.8%; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Rev $425M-$445M; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 22/05/2018 – National CineMedia Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 46.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 4,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, down from 8,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 1.31M shares traded or 11.02% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: AAP shares against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Advance Auto Parts Names Jason McDonell as Chief Marketing Officer – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Advance Auto Parts Is Compelling – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Activision Blizzard, Viacom and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 122,340 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management reported 108,894 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.65% or 66,200 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 3,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 50 shares. Nomura Holdings has 2,531 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Korea Inv Corp owns 199,500 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 26,711 shares. Bokf Na owns 4,781 shares. Convergence Llc stated it has 10,681 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited accumulated 0.28% or 1.36 million shares. Weik Management invested in 0.18% or 2,125 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KOF) by 63,169 shares to 537,571 shares, valued at $35.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 481,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 508,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.69M for 16.11 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “As MoviePass Nears Its End, Take Profits On National CineMedia – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “A Reduced Payout Could Be Coming for These High-Yield Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on January 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “How National CineMedia, Inc. Stock Gained 22.5% in the First Half of 2018 – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2018. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can National CineMedia, Inc.’s Dividend Even Survive? – The Motley Fool” published on December 26, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shuffle, Noovie’s New Movie Trivia Game, Celebrates Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 with All-New Games to Play Anytime, Anywhere – Business Wire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.