As Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Value Declined, Systematic Financial Management LP Has Cut Stake by $11.80 Million; Corvex Management LP Holding in Zendesk (ZEN) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Declined

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 826,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 99,848 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 926,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $74.4. About 1.18 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 69,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 1,701 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290,000, down from 71,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $142.16. About 1.65M shares traded or 38.34% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 202,930 shares. 3,130 were accumulated by Freestone Capital Holdg Lc. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.15% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 11,633 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Tru Com has 60 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa reported 8,238 shares. 5,143 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur Company. Morgan Stanley owns 337,757 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 9,505 shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 42,790 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Goelzer Invest, Indiana-based fund reported 11,024 shares. Tributary Limited Company has 0.19% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 15,300 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource has 0.05% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 511,604 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.14% or 14,848 shares. Pinebridge LP reported 607 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt accumulated 58,400 shares or 0.75% of the stock.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 133,526 shares to 198,109 shares, valued at $17.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) by 14,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corporation Of Amer (NYSE:LH).

