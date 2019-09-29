As Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Value Declined, Holder Srs Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding; Alphaone Investment Services Increases Stake in Winnebago Inds (WGO)

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 459.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 8,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 10,316 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399,000, up from 1,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 413,123 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500.

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 56.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 616,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 472,286 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.80 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $161.68. About 531,882 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.49M for 19.43 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). M&T Financial Bank Corporation invested in 4,140 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Shine Advisory Services Inc invested in 0% or 60 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 9,974 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 62,786 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 5,730 shares. Cambiar Llc holds 0.11% or 27,756 shares. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 152,028 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.03% or 9,715 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 9,552 shares. Dupont Capital holds 1,543 shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Advsr stated it has 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Perritt Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 650,000 were reported by Capital Ww Invsts. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 2,306 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 31,015 shares or 0% of the stock. Lord Abbett Commerce Ltd Liability Company owns 25,903 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 124,669 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 6,727 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 19,591 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 49,894 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Alphaone Inv Ser Limited Co invested in 0.31% or 10,316 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Ltd has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 1,037 shares. Clark Estates Ny stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 91,096 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.