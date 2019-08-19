As Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Value Declined, Arga Investment Management LP Lowered Stake; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Stock Price Rose, Camelot Portfolios Decreased Its Position

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 46.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 4,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, down from 8,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 683,937 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 24,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 118,199 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 142,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 1.38 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 78,261 shares to 113,537 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 52,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset invested in 1,000 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp has 36,936 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Westwood Holdg Gru has 0.03% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 15,390 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt reported 0.4% stake. Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 333,701 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 3,237 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd stated it has 1,222 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Orrstown Incorporated holds 0.01% or 30 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.02% or 26,711 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 664 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 9,357 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny owns 0.04% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 5,143 shares. New York-based Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.1% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Home Depot, Target, HP, Best Buy and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Massive Growth in AAP Stock Could Stall Out – Investorplace.com” published on November 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML digs into hardlines retail – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Advance Auto Parts: I’m Impressed, But I’m Not Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Aramark, Chevron, Deere, Exxon, Hecla, Occidental, Urban Outfitters, Whiting and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Cards for Ares Capital (ARCC) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 2nd – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 12th – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Ares Capital (ARCC) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. 4,500 shares were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr, worth $81,045 on Monday, June 10. ROLL PENELOPE F also bought $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Tuesday, August 6.