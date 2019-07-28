As Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Trimmed by $319,940 Its Position; Dril (DRQ) Share Price Rose While Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Cut Position by $778,725

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 22.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 1,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,468 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 8,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $152.62. About 881,135 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dril (DRQ) by 37.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 17,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,304 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 46,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dril for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.28% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 529,296 shares traded or 61.33% up from the average. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 3.63% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.80 million were accumulated by Vanguard Group Inc. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 33,454 shares. Argent Tru Commerce stated it has 4,963 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 48,667 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 2.18 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) or 24,707 shares. 175 are held by Ftb. Btim Corporation holds 0.32% or 512,017 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd reported 123,812 shares. 109,342 are held by Hotchkis Wiley Lc. Captrust Fin Advisors invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Van Eck Associates holds 329,417 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt reported 4,866 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Investments has 60,456 shares.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78 million and $43.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Cambiar Investors holds 27,382 shares. Orrstown Fin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 30 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). D E Shaw And Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 838,553 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.26% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested in 9,495 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp owns 0.14% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 5,667 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 3,618 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc stated it has 0.19% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.13% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Eaton Vance reported 108,894 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.41% or 949,862 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 4,190 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.68 million for 17.03 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.