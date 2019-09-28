As Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Price Declined, Holder Tensile Capital Management Lowered Position; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Lifted Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake by $88.05 Million; Stock Price Declined

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 270.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 880,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.64 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 15,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 282,069 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.48M, down from 297,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $161.68. About 499,445 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.49M for 19.43 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts Is Compelling – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The McClellan Summation Index â€“ Bullish or Bearish – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Massive Growth in AAP Stock Could Stall Out – Investorplace.com” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Economic Reports – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 24,046 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 237 shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Limited Co reported 2,884 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 4,211 shares stake. Bokf Na has 5,159 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Norinchukin National Bank The holds 0.02% or 10,105 shares in its portfolio. Diversified has invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Srs Management Limited Co holds 1.56% or 472,286 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 2,949 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp owns 7,644 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,071 were reported by First Republic Inv Mngmt. Veritable LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 180 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About SM Energy Companyâ€™s (NYSE:SM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Big Reason the New T-Mobile Will Have Lower 5G Prices Than Competitors – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Forbes.com published: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About Whiting Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WLL) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG) by 74,100 shares to 62,200 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 241,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Inv accumulated 3,796 shares. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 11,725 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Third Avenue Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 232,402 shares. 51,207 were reported by Mrj Capital. Raub Brock Capital Mgmt Lp has 185,013 shares. Bamco Inc Ny has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 19,007 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Acg Wealth accumulated 13,946 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability accumulated 2.13% or 133,650 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6.13 million shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 11,950 shares. Dakota Wealth Management reported 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).