As Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Share Value Declined, National Investment Services Raised Position by $1.79 Million; Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) Shares Rose While First Merchants Decreased by $444,105 Its Position

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) by 935.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 11,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 12,839 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 1,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $155.69. About 993,635 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 6,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,098 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, down from 40,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.88 billion market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is down 7.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $86.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pzena Asset Management (NYSE:PZN) by 60,874 shares to 27,836 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 31,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,138 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has 21,119 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0.01% or 104,311 shares. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.04% or 3,470 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) stated it has 3,900 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset reported 34,593 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 7,474 shares. Hrt Limited Liability holds 2,558 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested in 152,391 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 13,835 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 11,027 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com has 2,705 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gru Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Blackrock Inc has 5.33M shares. Cordasco Fincl Net stated it has 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). The Missouri-based Company Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 24.98 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.