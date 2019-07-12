As Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Share Value Declined, Adams Express Company Trimmed Holding by $4.66 Million; Kepos Capital LP Has Cut Its Old Republic International (ORI) Holding as Stock Rose

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 27,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,900 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.97M, down from 109,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.29. About 835,085 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP)

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Old Republic International Corp (ORI) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 279,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,670 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 330,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Old Republic International Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 840,065 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.70% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 23,623 shares to 35,402 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 35,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $116,332 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by ZUCARO ALDO C, worth $99,350.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 336,660 shares. Ftb has invested 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated reported 160 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 11,720 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg owns 473 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock has 0.03% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 32.85M shares. Churchill Management has 0.43% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Regions Corporation has 518,163 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.01% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 2.08 million shares. Kepos Cap LP holds 51,670 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rockland Tru owns 0.14% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 63,365 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.28% or 2.55M shares. 3,144 were accumulated by Captrust Advsrs. Brandywine Inv Management Limited Liability Corp holds 207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based D E Shaw & Comm has invested 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 4.26% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ORI’s profit will be $136.33 million for 12.74 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) by 19,200 shares to 122,900 shares, valued at $23.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 382,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 668,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).