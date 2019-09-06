As Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Share Price Declined, Lionstone Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; As Jd Com (JD) Share Value Declined, Prince Street Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $13.46 Million

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 170,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11M, down from 185,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85 billion market cap company. It closed at $146.55 lastly. It is down 7.08% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 70.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 448,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 192,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 640,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 258,812 shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71 RMB CENTS, EST. 82 RMB CENTS; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,500 are held by Chem State Bank. Roberts Glore And Il reported 1,367 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd holds 0% or 1,746 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 105,811 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 20,668 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.24% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 889,842 shares. Moreover, Richmond Hill Invs Limited has 12.46% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 88,944 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 0.05% stake. Bancshares Of Mellon stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Melvin Cap Lp has 2.16% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Blair William & Il accumulated 0% or 1,449 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 33,794 shares.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $139.77M for 17.61 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

