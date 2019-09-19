As Adtran (ADTN) Valuation Declined, Bbt Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $410,985; Oracle (ORCL) Position Increased by Regentatlantic Capital Llc

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 32,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 218,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47M, up from 186,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 14.58 million shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 68.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 27,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.80% . The institutional investor held 12,833 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $196,000, down from 40,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 105,120 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Adtran; 20/04/2018 – ADTRAN Appoints John Neville as Senior Vice President of Sales; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran; 09/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 17, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duff & Phelps Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% or 27,010 shares. Alesco Ltd stated it has 5,328 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lee Danner And Bass Inc reported 52,933 shares. Cipher Lp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Haverford Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.52 million shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 2.18% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Glenview State Bank Tru Dept owns 9,930 shares. Moreover, Joel Isaacson And Com Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,641 shares. First Personal Fincl Services has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 219,196 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.23M shares. 7,183 are owned by Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.6% or 1.17 million shares. Pioneer Tru Bank & Trust N A Or accumulated 102,083 shares or 2.4% of the stock.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle EPS in-line, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle, Microsoft Teams announce integration – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle, Box team on cloud content – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 10,027 shares to 51,203 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,217 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ADTRAN Powers Innovative Utility Application – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ADTN INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds ADTRAN (ADTN) Investors of Ongoing Investigation, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ADTRAN Delivers the Gigabit Society Reality with 10G PON Market Leadership – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To ADTRAN, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADTN) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Adtran (ADTN) Down 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Bbt Capital Management Llc, which manages about $85.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 50,686 shares to 63,531 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $478,092 for 285.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold ADTN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 42.53 million shares or 0.97% less from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 46,400 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.02% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Product Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 44,814 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 140 shares stake. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,374 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd owns 11,879 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 18,754 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated Inc reported 1,521 shares stake. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Communications reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 91,966 shares stake. 222,000 were reported by Bancshares Of America Corp De. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,984 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs has 0.01% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).