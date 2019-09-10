As Adtran (ADTN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Kennedy Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; As Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Wexford Capital LP Upped Its Stake

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 1621.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 62,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 66,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65M, up from 3,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $135.26. About 820,993 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 06/03/2018 Synopsys Adds New Algorithms in DesignWare Security Protocol Accelerators to Increase Protection for IoT SoCs

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 30,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.80% . The institutional investor held 941,981 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91M, down from 972,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 179,197 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 03/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 17, 2018; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ ADTRAN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADTN); 16/04/2018 – ADTRAN Launches Cloud-Managed Residential Wi-Fi Solution Powered by Enterprise-Class Technology; 12/04/2018 – ADTRAN Personalizes and Streamlines Subscriber Experience with New Modular Software Applications; 20/03/2018 ADTRAN Increases Market Leadership in North American MSO Business by Entering Broad Based Agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 30/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 65,388 shares to 382,533 shares, valued at $17.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 133,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,168 shares, and cut its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 6,196 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 218,243 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 4,700 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Lc has invested 0.05% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Voloridge Invest Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 2,096 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corporation holds 0.05% or 122,135 shares. Globeflex LP reported 16,282 shares stake. Landscape Mgmt Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 14,750 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). James Research Inc owns 6,430 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co has 188,472 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Capital Counsel Inc reported 3,385 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 464,405 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ADTN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 0.54% more from 42.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 33,123 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0% or 369,989 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 73,887 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 790,022 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited reported 26,535 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc reported 198,276 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 79 were accumulated by Parkside Fin Savings Bank Trust. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 3.16 million shares. Deprince Race Zollo invested in 0.04% or 113,524 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 17,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 696,574 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $459,738 for 281.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.