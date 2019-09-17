As Adtran (ADTN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Adirondack Research & Management Trimmed Its Holding by $508,455; As Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stock Value Rose, Rr Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $2.35 Million

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 33,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.80% . The institutional investor held 296,055 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.52M, down from 329,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $551.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 56,849 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – SECURED EPON BUSINESS FOR NORTH AMERICA FROM SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD; 09/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Adtran Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 08/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Adtran; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 168,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2.72M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.21 million, down from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 490,345 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 03/05/2018 – MARINER EAST 1 NGL LINE PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION: REGULATOR; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5.11 BLN VS $3.85 BLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $5.11B, EST. $4.16B; 09/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Mizuho Energy Summit; 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – TO COMPLETELY EXIT RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS AND RE-DEPLOY CAPITAL IN WATER SOLUTIONS & CRUDE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – DEAL AND ASSOCIATED APPLICATION OF NET PROCEEDS IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE IN NEAR-TERM CASH FLOW PER UNIT

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $478,092 for 288.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.54, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold ADTN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 42.53 million shares or 0.97% less from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,642 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 351,523 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 16,374 shares or 0% of the stock. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). 1,341 are owned by Ls Advisors Lc. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 32,447 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 86,524 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock invested in 7.38 million shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 92,808 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company reported 120,284 shares. Keybank National Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 57,644 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 1,984 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 17,800 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 11,257 shares. Parkside Bankshares And reported 79 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 23,561 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 28,371 shares stake. Natl Asset Mgmt Inc reported 35,094 shares stake. Bb&T Secs has 10,355 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,713 are held by Hightower Lta. Arrow Invest Limited owns 28,947 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) or 12,300 shares. Bank Of America De accumulated 1.58M shares or 0% of the stock. 32,169 are held by Gsa Ptnrs Llp. Us State Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 3,000 shares. Cannell Peter B & Com has 52,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 170 shares. Geode Ltd Llc stated it has 39,167 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 1.67M shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 103,508 shares.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.23 million for 18.63 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

