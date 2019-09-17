As Adtran (ADTN) Stock Declined, Adirondack Research & Management Cut Its Stake; As Power Solutions Intl (PSIX) Share Value Were Volatile, Holder Gagnon Securities Upped Position

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 33,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.80% . The institutional investor held 296,055 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.52M, down from 329,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $553.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 181,025 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 17, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – INCREASES MARKET LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICAN MSO BUSINESS BY ENTERING BROAD BASED AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES; 12/04/2018 – ADTRAN Personalizes and Streamlines Subscriber Experience with New Modular Software Applications; 21/04/2018 – DJ ADTRAN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADTN); 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – SECURED EPON BUSINESS FOR NORTH AMERICA FROM SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Power Solutions Intl Inc (PSIX) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 45,525 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 748,074 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29M, up from 702,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Power Solutions Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 1,057 shares traded. Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 2.00, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold PSIX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.92 million shares or 3.92% more from 1.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gagnon Advsrs Limited Co has invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX). 10,716 were reported by Parametric Limited Liability Corp. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 1 shares. S Squared Techs Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 690,074 shares. Gagnon Lc has invested 1.57% in Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX).

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $478,092 for 289.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.

