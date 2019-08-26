As Adp (ADP) Shares Rose, Long Road Investment Counsel Has Raised Position; Biglari Capital Has Boosted Its Stake in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) by $544,000 as Market Value Rose

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Adp (ADP) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 57,809 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, up from 53,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Adp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $166. About 411,337 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $738.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $30.24. About 9,552 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 26/04/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.75 per Limited Partner Unit; 22/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 07/03/2018 DELEK DRILLING, NOBLE BEGIN TALKS WITH EMG ON USING PIPELINE; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q REVENUE $100.7M; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING COMMENTS ON REGIONAL EXPORT PLANS; 07/05/2018 – DELEK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 20C; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD; 04/04/2018 – DNO Pays GBP70.4 Mln for Delek Group’s Stake in Faroe Petroleum; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ADP Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP’s Payroll Processing Revenues Could Touch $10 Billion This Fiscal Year – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Business Services Earnings on Jul 31: SPOT, NLSN. ADP, APTV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Fincl Service invested in 0.1% or 4,352 shares. The Japan-based Hikari Tsushin has invested 0.37% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Acadian Asset Ltd holds 2,168 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 405 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Creative Planning stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cobblestone Capital Advisors holds 0.08% or 5,159 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc invested 1.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ghp Advisors reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). New Jersey-based Condor Capital Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 5,298 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co owns 578,588 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Llc owns 39,323 shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Architects has 0.06% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 201 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 325,863 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich Berg holds 0.02% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) or 10,033 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp has 31,946 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 575 shares. Biglari holds 0.47% or 121,000 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% or 44,203 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Invest House Limited invested in 0.01% or 4,702 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 8,915 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0% or 148 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) or 11,405 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 78,180 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 777,705 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 137,736 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com reported 11,438 shares.