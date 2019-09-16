As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Lathrop Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $1.48 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Polen Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $189.14 Million as Share Price Rose

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 61,235 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04 million, down from 66,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $281.64. About 1.35 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 2.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 11.31 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $947.88M, down from 13.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 2.24 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 29/05/2018 – Whatever happens out of Starbucks’s bias training, it is an important start, @andrewrsorkin writes; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS: ACCELERATING COMP GROWTH GLOBALLY IS `TOP PRIORITY’; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.28 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Closing In On a Support Level Prior To Earnings – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zscaler: Time to Be a Contrarian? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hot Enterprise Cloud Stocks For Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $352.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 8,849 shares to 177,783 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 46,955 are owned by Bridgecreek Management Ltd Liability Company. 395 were reported by Stephens Investment Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co. Hanseatic Ser holds 3,551 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division invested in 0.27% or 6,482 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Limited Liability invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Maverick Cap Limited accumulated 165,139 shares. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com has 2.36% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Suvretta Limited Liability Com reported 983,135 shares stake. Creative Planning holds 0.04% or 44,246 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur invested 0.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mirae Asset Invs Limited has 0.49% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gateway Advisers Lc holds 0.76% or 286,486 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 0.17% stake. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested in 957 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Farmers Tru Com invested 0.98% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 86,364 shares to 10.19 million shares, valued at $1.16 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 222,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.04 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – MTUM, PG, SBUX, PYPL – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, MRNS, EZPW – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: AT&T, Starbucks and Church & Dwight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Horizon Invests Ltd has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Citigroup stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Force Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.86% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Old Dominion Mngmt Inc invested in 0.38% or 13,082 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 5.81 million shares. Mirador Partners Ltd Partnership holds 0.39% or 9,435 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability holds 42,438 shares. 3,398 are held by Fin Advisory Ser Inc. Orca Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,786 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel accumulated 8,413 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. 4.66M are held by Swiss Bancorporation. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 2.26 million shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Company reported 15,400 shares stake. Northstar Group Incorporated invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).