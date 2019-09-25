As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Connors Investor Services Lowered by $362,796 Its Holding; Comerica Bank Has Trimmed Holding in Oge Energy (OGE) as Share Value Rose

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 1,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 58,166 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.14M, down from 59,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $276.38. About 2.22M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank analyzed 11,836 shares as the company's stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 123,302 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, down from 135,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 631,581 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd has invested 0.04% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Sei Investments Company owns 123,141 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 145,283 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital holds 23,250 shares. 300 were reported by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 135,653 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 29,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Invest accumulated 20,658 shares. Trexquant Inv LP has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). World Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 11,670 shares in its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.07% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 29,933 shares. 6,830 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Management. Geode Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.03% or 2.85 million shares.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has been the subject of recent news coverage and analyst attention.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 7,083 shares to 75,764 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp Cl B (NYSE:BF.B) by 5,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Amer Research & Mngmt has invested 3.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Old Dominion Capital Management Incorporated has 2.9% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 28,432 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated has 287 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 8,800 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Papp L Roy And owns 16,684 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Montag A Assoc Incorporated stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.28% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 268,590 shares. Next Fincl Gp Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited accumulated 19,214 shares. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson, Kansas-based fund reported 2,492 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors holds 0.01% or 92 shares. Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Tru Company Ltd Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 32,761 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il reported 0.22% stake. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co reported 2.95 million shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.