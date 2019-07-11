As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Connors Investor Services Has Raised Holding by $1.05 Million; Modera Wealth Management Holding In Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Was Raised

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $140.62. About 297,912 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 3,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.83 million, up from 55,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $306.77. About 80,291 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 276,002 shares. Ajo Lp owns 136,172 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assocs has 17,731 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bluespruce Invs Lp stated it has 732,980 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 17,698 shares. Hl Serv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 20,345 shares. 378,471 are held by Family Capital. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 511 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 167,843 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Hourglass Capital Llc accumulated 876 shares. Td Asset Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Commercial Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.42% or 23,270 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Massachusetts Svcs Ma owns 7.08M shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Moreover, Symmetry Peak Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,500 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. 139,834 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $34.32 million were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. The insider Lewnes Ann sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. Parasnis Abhay sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million. Morris Donna sold $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, February 1. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9,393 shares to 26,288 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 18,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,092 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 29,433 shares to 198,193 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brookmont Cap Mngmt has 1.93% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.50 million shares. 13,312 are owned by Summit Asset Ltd Liability Co. Wealth Architects Lc invested in 0.18% or 4,108 shares. Stanley stated it has 0.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lockheed Martin Invest invested in 103,500 shares. Adage Cap Prns Gru Limited Liability Company owns 2.76 million shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Westchester Management stated it has 4.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ameriprise Incorporated reported 17.14M shares. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has invested 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Horan Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Com owns 175,481 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Laurion Capital Management LP holds 100 shares. Us Bancorp De invested in 3.68M shares or 1.48% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical stated it has 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).