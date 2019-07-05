As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Rose, Main Street Research Has Upped Stake; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Stake in Borgwarner Com (BWA) Lowered as Stock Price Declined

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 82.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 27,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97 million, up from 32,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $304.35. About 1.80M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 448,903 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. GESCHKE CHARLES M had sold 21,258 shares worth $4.95 million on Tuesday, January 8. The insider NARAYEN SHANTANU sold 139,834 shares worth $34.32 million. 41,560 shares valued at $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. The insider Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million. 30,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $7.39M were sold by Rencher Bradley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.01% stake. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 2,902 shares. Coatue Lc, New York-based fund reported 2.09M shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gru has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kwmg Llc accumulated 55 shares or 0% of the stock. Two Creeks Capital Limited Partnership owns 482,868 shares for 8.69% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Com holds 1.77% or 428,131 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Accuvest Global Advsrs holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,075 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chevy Chase Tru has 413,089 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Atwood & Palmer has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Duncker Streett invested in 0.06% or 1,000 shares. East Coast Asset Management Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,257 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Capital Mngmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 147,000 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 72,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 52,246 are owned by Nomura Asset Management Ltd. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.01% or 51,970 shares. Hartford Inv Com reported 22,813 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt has invested 0.09% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership reported 129,118 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.2% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cullen Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Whittier Tru invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Reinhart Prtnrs Incorporated invested 1.83% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Assetmark Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Company reported 517 shares stake.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 7,503 shares to 78,347 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 11,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S And P Midcap 400 (IJH).