As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Rose, Jensen Investment Management Cut Its Holding; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose While Rnc Capital Management Increased Position by $1.25 Million

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 6,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 18,025 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 11,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading; 07/05/2018 – AGP Group Announces Minority Investment from Goldman Sachs; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs enlisted Justin Schmidt, a former trader, to be the first head of digital asset markets in the company’s securities division. Schmidt began his role on Monday, April 16; 28/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES 12-MONTH FORECAST FOR CHINESE YUAN VS DOLLAR TO 6.20 YUAN CNY= FROM PREVIOUS 6.45 YUAN, CITES U.S. TRADE RELATIONS; 08/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.6% In May 5 Wk; 09/03/2018 – Banking analyst Dick Bove calls possible Blankfein exit from Goldman ‘wonderful’ news; 10/04/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC – MAKSIM GOLDMAN AND DANIEL LESIN WOLFE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF CO, HAVE RESIGNED; 07/03/2018 – PLANNED MOVES REFLECT BANK’S AIM TO PROTECT CLIENTS AMID GROWING CONCERN ABOUT FUTURE TRADING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN BRITAIN AND EU; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – Drummond hires Goldman to float possible Colombia sale to investors

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 1,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 53,369 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.22M, down from 54,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 710,914 shares to 3.56M shares, valued at $257.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 778,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 80,706 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi reported 91,381 shares. S&Co has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bamco Inc has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va accumulated 28,665 shares. Daiwa invested in 0.07% or 28,440 shares. Argent Trust Company stated it has 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 42,801 were accumulated by Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc. Cypress Asset Inc Tx holds 10,115 shares. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Llc has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Washington Trust Bank & Trust, Washington-based fund reported 314 shares. Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca) reported 1,865 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 1,666 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc invested in 0.06% or 1,901 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Management reported 2,020 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 2,341 shares. Paradigm Ltd Company stated it has 1,280 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Palladium Ptnrs Ltd has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,754 shares. 678,207 were accumulated by Okumus Fund Limited. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company reported 6,706 shares. The Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Choate Investment Advsrs reported 1,496 shares. Haverford Tru Company reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Huntington Natl Bank invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 4,141 are owned by Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.75% or 42,137 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,219 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Shine Advisory Serv reported 500 shares stake.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 373,658 shares to 726,677 shares, valued at $42.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 73,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).