As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Lathrop Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake; Alpha Windward Has Boosted General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 248.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 12,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 16,852 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $625,000, up from 4,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 5.88M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/05/2018 – IAC Group Recognized by General Motors as a 2017 Supplier of the Year; 23/04/2018 – GM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/04/2018 – GM COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea may sign GM Korea funding deal by April 27 -KDB chair; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: General Motors Chairman & CEO Mary Barra Speaks with CNBC’s Brian Sullivan Today; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea and union to talk again on Friday, seek to stave off bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – GM Outlines New South Korea Labor Deal; 27/04/2018 – U.S. likely to back freezing fuel economy standards from 2020 through 2026; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS CO, SOFTBANK VISION FUND INVESTMENTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE CAPITAL NEEDED TO REACH COMMERCIALIZATION AT SCALE STARTING IN 2019

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 6,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 66,280 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66 million, down from 72,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 15,720 shares to 592 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 18,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 891 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 6,495 shares to 55,205 shares, valued at $11.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 45,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,934 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 46.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.