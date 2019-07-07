As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Jensen Investment Management Lowered Holding; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Rose While Cohen Lawrence B Lifted by $1.14 Million Its Holding

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 1,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,369 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.22 million, down from 54,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,413 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 27/03/2018 – Coupe Says Sainsbury Service Is Faster Than Amazon (Video); 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Brands Include Autotrader, Dealer.com, Kelley Blue Book; 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Denver, Sacramento and San Diego; 03/04/2018 – Trump has reinforced his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the US Post Office; 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,299 shares to 778,749 shares, valued at $82.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. THOMPSON MATTHEW had sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19 million. Shares for $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. $3.45 million worth of stock was sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. The insider GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95 million. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M. 30,000 shares were sold by Rencher Bradley, worth $7.39M on Thursday, January 31.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,650 shares to 125,506 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,492 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX).

