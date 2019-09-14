As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Holder Torray Cut Its Holding by $720,300; As Yum Brands (YUM) Share Price Rose, Holder Cullinan Associates Trimmed Its Holding

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 85,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.52M, down from 98,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $111.36. About 2.28M shares traded or 59.63% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 71,912 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.19M, down from 74,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Com has 2.61% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 281,901 shares. Jacobs Ca has 1.93% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.26% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,928 shares. Vigilant Capital invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Contravisory Investment Management holds 1.53% or 13,384 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Hldgs, Texas-based fund reported 2,674 shares. 50,787 were accumulated by Dupont Mngmt. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.83M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. 16,684 were reported by Papp L Roy And. Moreover, Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,220 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0% or 30 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation, a Australia-based fund reported 105,307 shares. Dsam Prns (London) Limited holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 44,876 shares. Acg Wealth reported 31,085 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il invested in 22,021 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 43.77 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,677 shares to 139,405 shares, valued at $19.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 9,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 29.31 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.