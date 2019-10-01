As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Marvin & Palmer Associates Raised Stake by $430,710; Addenda Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $726,138 as Valuation Declined

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 1,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 24,465 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.21 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $272.71. About 2.99M shares traded or 20.15% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 11,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 76,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84 million, down from 87,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $60.62. About 2.86 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $150.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,785 shares to 66,758 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited stated it has 0.67% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ativo Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 7,833 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,281 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Barton Management reported 3,200 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 126,507 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 98,100 shares. Hexavest accumulated 67 shares. Park Oh reported 44,995 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,441 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 28,212 are owned by Telemus Cap Limited Liability. Albion Fincl Grp Ut owns 3,960 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 14,748 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc invested 0.53% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability owns 1,437 shares. Ckw Fincl Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montecito Bank & Trust Trust holds 0.1% or 5,224 shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il invested in 0.01% or 5,896 shares. First Merchants has 46,594 shares. Weatherly Asset LP accumulated 0.04% or 3,405 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 0.03% or 3,400 shares. Goelzer Mgmt Inc invested in 4,520 shares. Swedbank invested 0.66% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Illinois-based Hartline has invested 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Paloma Prns Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dillon holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 19,472 shares. Stonebridge Cap Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,144 shares. John G Ullman And Inc invested in 0.04% or 4,030 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership owns 6,180 shares.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 116,982 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $67.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 84,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 696,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).