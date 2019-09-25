As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Lowered Holding by $383,670; Columbia Pacific Advisors Lowered Its Stake in W&T Offshore (WTI) by $368,991

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W&T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 122,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 401,175 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, down from 524,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in W&T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $606.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.595. About 377,656 shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE RESULTING FROM SLOWDOWN OF PROGRESS OF CERTAIN PROJECTS; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 8422.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE RESULTING FROM SLOWDOWN OF PROGRESS OF CERTAIN PROJECTS; 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Bid $31.1M Cash for All of Cobalt International Energy’s Interest in Heidelberg Field; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Chairman/CEO Tracy Krohn Will Inves; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises W&T Offshore 2nd-, 3rd-Lien Debt Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – WT Microelectronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC WTI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1.50 TO $6.00; 24/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR PROPOSED OFFERING UP TO $500M SECURITIES; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore to Contribute 88.94% of Its Working Interest in 14 Projects to Joint Ventur

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 1,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 44,178 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.02M, down from 45,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $273.37. About 903,847 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018

More notable recent W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Fast-Growing Stocks Less Than $10 – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “W&T Offshore to Participate in EnerCom’s ‘The Oil and Gas Conference’ 2019 in Denver – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oasis Petroleum Parched But Could Come Back – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. KATZ STUART B bought $51,000 worth of stock. Shares for $24,600 were bought by Ghauri Shahid on Tuesday, August 6. 7,000 shares were bought by BOULET VIRGINIA, worth $30,380 on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 80.33 million shares or 3.99% less from 83.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,495 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Fayez Sarofim And has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 53,997 shares. Sandler Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Ftb reported 249 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Bowling Ltd Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 155,980 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Moreover, Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). 178,257 were reported by Bankshares Of America De. 3,066 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Fmr Limited Liability Co invested in 5,790 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 62,259 shares. Caprock Group holds 12,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 43.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.3 per share. WTI’s profit will be $22.45 million for 6.76 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by W&T Offshore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.00% negative EPS growth.