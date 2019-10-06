As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Raised Holding by $7.58 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $378,600

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 25,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 255,654 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.33M, up from 229,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58M shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – As Amazon struggles to crack markets in Asia, this Korean Unicorn could be a strong candidate for an IPO in 2019; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 08/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Amazon readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 11/05/2018 – Oklahoman: OKC officials to consider incentives for Amazon fulfillment center; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk; 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 29/03/2018 – Amazon’s Washington influence machine built to withstand Trump’s attacks; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO RAISE PRIME SUBSCRIPTION PRICE TO $119 FROM $99 IN US

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 66,189 shares to 314,986 shares, valued at $60.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 22,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 999 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pennsylvania Trust Com holds 1.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 101,216 shares. Ithaka Ltd Liability Company reported 89,916 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo has 0.12% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First National Communications holds 0.04% or 1,561 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.05% or 8,858 shares in its portfolio. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 6,136 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability reported 1,023 shares stake. Epoch Investment Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 21,411 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Incorporated reported 939 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.16% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cibc Ww Mkts Corp owns 141,918 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd Com owns 2,693 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability accumulated 16,248 shares. Stockbridge Prtnrs Limited Com reported 8.75% stake. 1,232 were reported by Mcdaniel Terry. Bluecrest Mgmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,957 shares. Night Owl Lc holds 14,985 shares. Avenir reported 13,581 shares. Greatmark Invest Partners invested in 395 shares. Mirador Partners Limited Partnership holds 1.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,898 shares. Zweig reported 5.18% stake. Pennsylvania-based Addison Capital has invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Connable Office owns 3,010 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. 9,078 were reported by Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd. Karp Cap reported 2,840 shares. Madison invested in 288 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90 million and $17.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,600 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.