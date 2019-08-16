As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Connors Investor Services Has Upped Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Shoker Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake by $633,222 as Market Value Declined

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 3,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.83M, up from 55,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $282.71. About 2.34M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $328. About 4.61M shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY CHANCE OF BRINGING BACK 767 PASSSENGER PLANE; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S; 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing May Need to Raise More Debt: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invs Llc accumulated 0.54% or 11,609 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 1,000 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc holds 1.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 13,670 shares. Kcm Inv Ltd Llc holds 1.05% or 42,667 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has 0.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,451 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Co Limited Com has invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Whittier Trust reported 135,087 shares stake. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 527 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Llc invested in 0.75% or 15,569 shares. Estabrook Mgmt accumulated 341 shares. Insurance Tx stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Com owns 226,201 shares. The Maine-based Bar Harbor Tru has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated has 705 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli (NYSE:LLY) by 4,890 shares to 18,014 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,025 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Toronto Dominion National Bank has 0.14% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rampart Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 0.49% or 16,155 shares. Cambridge reported 976 shares. Vanguard invested in 0.39% or 37.55M shares. Nuwave Management has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.19% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Texas-based South Texas Money Mgmt Limited has invested 3.7% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Livingston Grp Inc Inc Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 2,349 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Llc has invested 0.29% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ballentine Ptnrs Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ftb Advsr Incorporated reported 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Texas-based Chilton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wisconsin-based Artisan Ptnrs Partnership has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 658,500 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio.