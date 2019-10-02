As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Decreased by $383,670 Its Position; Welch Capital Partners Lowered Its Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Stake by $8.01 Million; Shares Rose

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 1,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 44,178 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.02 million, down from 45,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $266.49. About 1.78 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) by 95.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 53,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The hedge fund held 2,573 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $388,000, down from 55,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $150.43. About 133,217 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Adobe Reports Record Revenue – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Adobe, FedEx and More Earnings to Watch For This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Replace FAANGs With Cloud – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, AT&T, Chewy, Corning, Dow, FedEx, NCR, Square, Tellurian, Zscaler, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 6.52 million shares or 0.46% of the stock. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0.1% or 4,997 shares. Stephens Management Grp Inc Limited Liability invested in 395 shares or 0% of the stock. Smithfield has 2,246 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Axiom Investors Ltd Liability Corporation De stated it has 3.91% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 212,321 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il holds 22,021 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa invested in 0.49% or 1,139 shares. Night Owl Mngmt Lc has invested 3.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.17% or 700,108 shares. 15,152 are owned by Arrow Fincl. Chicago Equity Prtn reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cognios Cap Ltd holds 0.72% or 6,362 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.92% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Firsthand holds 2.27% or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BFAM shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.56 million shares or 0.31% less from 54.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis Capital invested in 3,657 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.01% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 3,346 shares. Franklin Resources Inc reported 0.06% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 56,360 shares. 500 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Communications Ltd. Bb&T Securities Limited Company owns 6,225 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,126 shares. Caxton Limited Partnership reported 1,699 shares. Smithfield has 842 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp accumulated 996 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 277,578 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 44 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc holds 5,700 shares.