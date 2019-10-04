As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder American Research & Management Has Lowered by $371,910 Its Position; Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Boosted Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by $18.16 Million

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 42.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc bought 58,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 193,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.41 million, up from 134,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $282.35. About 294,754 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON SAYS EYLEA PHASE 3 MET 24-WEEK PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 16/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: POSITIVE DATA FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug

American Research & Management decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 1,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 36,661 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80 million, down from 37,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $276.89. About 1.63M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp has 26,798 shares. Factory Mutual Insur invested in 165,850 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,351 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt reported 450 shares. Aldebaran Fincl reported 3,075 shares stake. 18,308 are owned by Carderock Cap Mgmt Inc. Blue Finance Capital Inc holds 2,936 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 602,473 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fort Point Cap Prtn Lc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fort Washington Invest Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,448 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 147,365 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 766 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 800 shares stake. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,540 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 45,183 shares. Armistice reported 124,000 shares stake. Huntington Retail Bank invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Piedmont Invest Advisors has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Rmb Cap Management Lc stated it has 663 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.09% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 732,871 shares. Kingdon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 40,871 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 210,479 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 3,028 shares. Founders Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.06% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 577 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 408,791 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Leavell Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Amer Century Inc owns 1.03 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

