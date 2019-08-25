As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, D L Carlson Investment Group Has Lowered Stake by $336,490; Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Rose While Orinda Asset Management Trimmed by $713,910 Its Stake

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) by 61.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 47,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474,000, down from 77,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 2.22M shares traded or 51.79% up from the average. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.49% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco FTSE Em HDLV: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – Invesco’s Kristina Hooper Says Tariffs Beget More Tariffs (Video); 24/04/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI UK Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Invesco Office J-Reit 3298.T -6 MTH forecast; 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Directorate Change; 08/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Directorate Change; 03/04/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME ‘BBB-F’ RATING TO INVESCO INDIA BOND FUND; 03/05/2018 – INVESCO MORTGAGE 1Q ECONOMIC RETURN -4.2%

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 1,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 10,435 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.85M shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $31,410 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold IVR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 84.42 million shares or 18.36% more from 71.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 77,671 shares to 193,771 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 67,430 shares to 73,020 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.