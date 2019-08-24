As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Connors Investor Services Upped Position by $1.05 Million; Parsley Energy (PE) Holder Wexford Capital LP Has Upped Holding by $4.30 Million as Market Value Declined

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 3,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.83M, up from 55,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 226,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.93 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 5.06 million shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9,393 shares to 26,288 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 119,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,790 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc reported 38,651 shares. Merriman Wealth Llc reported 0.19% stake. Essex Fincl Svcs holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,349 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,868 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 9,100 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability has 5.18% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 80,040 shares. Boston Advsr Limited stated it has 0.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chase Counsel Corp stated it has 29,912 shares or 4.1% of all its holdings. Yhb Invest Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 940 shares. Motco has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Barton Invest Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Foundry Partners Limited Company accumulated 1,019 shares. Cape Ann National Bank & Trust invested in 765 shares. 10,550 were accumulated by Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated stated it has 6.19 million shares.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 224,598 shares to 214,428 shares, valued at $11.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 364,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 46 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 241,772 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Voya Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 187,680 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 320,342 shares. 595,222 are held by Keybank Association Oh. Moreover, American Gru Inc has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Asset One Co Limited invested in 0.01% or 114,211 shares. Korea Investment has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 399,290 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 27,636 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 1.24 million shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 2.07 million are held by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability. Cardinal Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Ct reported 1.08 million shares stake.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

