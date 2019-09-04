As Adobe Sys. Com. (ADBE) Stock Rose, Holder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Increased Its Stake; Quantum Capital Management Has Upped Its Cutera (CUTR) Stake by $1.07 Million

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Cutera Inc (CUTR) by 53.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 62,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.44% . The institutional investor held 179,764 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 116,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Cutera Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.78M market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 71,424 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cutera Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 16/03/2018 – CUTERA INC SAYS NEEDS ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, ANALYSIS AND REVIEW THEREOF BY EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRM; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $178 MLN TO $181 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss $2.03M; 16/03/2018 CUTERA INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (ADBE) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 7,965 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 6,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $283.21. About 997,527 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,143 shares to 369,136 shares, valued at $26.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,397 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0.35% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd has 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0.02% or 252 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 343,331 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 371,718 shares stake. Mackay Shields accumulated 173,626 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.06% or 6,971 shares. Fcg Advsrs Llc has 0.19% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,200 shares. Optimum Investment invested in 2.4% or 27,398 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Com owns 5,065 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Baldwin Inv Management Lc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,850 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.49% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Royal London Asset Management owns 193,343 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 7,958 shares. Palisade Mgmt Nj invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CUTR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.01% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Company accumulated 15,200 shares. Invesco stated it has 145,239 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Fincl Bank has 24,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Management Ltd reported 176,712 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.15% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. 878,686 were reported by Vanguard Group. Bogle Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership De reported 83,518 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Archon Capital Management Ltd Liability has 1.45% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Ent Financial Ser Corporation stated it has 50 shares. Comerica State Bank owns 13,833 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Principal Fincl Group owns 0% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 113,776 shares.