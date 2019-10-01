As Adobe Sys Com (ADBE) Shares Rose, First Long Island Investors Decreased Position; Caxton Associates LP Position in Synovus Finl (SNV) Has Increased by $3.50 Million as Market Valuation Rose

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (ADBE) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 1,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 82,346 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.26 million, down from 84,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $273.6. About 1.03 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 243,127 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Tru accumulated 11,781 shares. First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cambridge Advsr has 776 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi accumulated 31,499 shares. Clean Yield Grp invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Com holds 50,410 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ledyard Natl Bank has 0.66% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Iowa-based Principal Fincl Gp has invested 0.39% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dillon & Assoc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Private Ocean Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. 206,426 are owned by Amer Interest Grp Incorporated Inc. Pinnacle Associates Ltd invested in 37,675 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc has 41,803 shares. R G Niederhoffer accumulated 1,900 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The ECBâ€™s Announcement Could Boost Adobe – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marketo leader Lucas exiting Adobe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Replace FAANGs With Cloud – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: FedEx, Adobe, Chewy, General Mills All Fall Pre-Market – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $805.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 1,426 shares to 16,573 shares, valued at $17.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $831.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 30,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 491,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778,970 shares, and cut its stake in Steris Plc.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Regions Bank executive named CFO at Synovus – Birmingham Business Journal” on June 03, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Synovus Financial Corporation: Synovus to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 22, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bryant Bank expands Mobile footprint with former Synovus bankers – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Incredibly Cheap Bank Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 28, 2019.