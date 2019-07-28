As Adobe Sys (ADBE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Pitcairn Company Has Raised Stake; Guardian Investment Management Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 30,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 1,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,169 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, up from 26,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 44,953 shares. Everence Capital Management Inc holds 180,021 shares or 3.71% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt invested in 54,844 shares. Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 84,390 were reported by Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt. Schroder Invest Mngmt invested 1.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Old Dominion Capital has 0.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 440,118 are owned by Junto Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. 318,873 are held by Pzena Ltd Liability. Burney owns 192,451 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prudential reported 2.77% stake. The Texas-based Sather Finance Grp Inc has invested 3.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Assetmark has invested 0.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Windsor Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3,260 shares stake.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial holds 1,896 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. National Pension Ser invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Twin Mngmt has invested 0.92% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fdx Advsr owns 23,531 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 65,658 shares or 0.08% of the stock. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 1,257 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.5% or 1.63M shares. New York-based Epoch Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Ellington Mngmt Lc has 0.14% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.47% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 670,560 shares. Old National Retail Bank In owns 50,247 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Ashford Cap Mngmt owns 0.28% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,118 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 891,754 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Oakbrook Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,270 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $17.57 million activity. $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley. Morris Donna sold $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, February 1. 25,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $6.00M were sold by Parasnis Abhay.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stock Picks for Safety in America’s Everlasting Trade War – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.