As Adobe Sys (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Clough Capital Partners LP Raised Stake by $649,740; Highland Capital Management LP Position In Netflix (Put) (NFLX) Was Has Increased

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NFLX) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 1,000 shares as the company's stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $272.79. About 9.99M shares traded or 22.52% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 2,210 shares as the company's stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 45,685 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.46 million, up from 43,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58M shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 191,830 shares to 84,670 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 10,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,130 shares, and cut its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Com invested in 5,540 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt has 18,226 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 1.87% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 419,463 shares. Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,096 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc accumulated 7,933 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability accumulated 0.31% or 9,420 shares. Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush And Com has invested 0.64% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Prio Wealth Lp reported 10,010 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Co has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dana Advsr Inc invested in 0.95% or 65,292 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Limited accumulated 82 shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney invested 0.75% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Hawaiian Bank holds 14,748 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Management has invested 0.74% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Microsoft Can Acquire Adobe, Provided It Doesn't Balk At A $260-Billion Price Tag – Nasdaq" on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "7 Momentum Stocks to Buy On the Dip – Investorplace.com" on September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 32,546 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 1,992 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cibc Inc invested in 0.23% or 142,071 shares. Caprock Incorporated reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mariner Ltd Liability Com holds 10,729 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gruss Com reported 0.99% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.58% or 81,215 shares. Cibc Savings Bank Usa invested in 0.26% or 5,066 shares. Hillhouse Cap Management Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 88,902 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 3,153 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 49,315 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt holds 4,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 6,207 shares. Eidelman Virant reported 7,773 shares. Hwg Limited Partnership holds 1.19% or 3,357 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,500 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (Put) (NYSE:WAL) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V).