As Adobe Sys (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Braun Stacey Associates Has Cut Its Holding; Lau Associates Lowered Its Stake in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co (DD) by $9.39 Million as Stock Declined

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc (DD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 125,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 62,565 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70M, down from 187,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $67.95. About 3.11 million shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 3,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 9,626 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, down from 13,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $272.71. About 2.99M shares traded or 20.15% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5,763 shares to 181,931 shares, valued at $19.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co (NYSE:AWK) by 3,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & Company reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.51% or 2.76M shares in its portfolio. New Hampshire-based Ledyard Bank has invested 0.66% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Argent Tru Co owns 8,075 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 139 are held by Nuwave Mngmt Lc. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) holds 1,410 shares. Aimz Invest reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Art Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.34% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 20,198 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp reported 2,533 shares. Country Trust Retail Bank reported 407 shares. Moreover, Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp has 1.46% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Carlson Capital Lp, Texas-based fund reported 28,150 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) holds 70,000 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 191,338 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 657,020 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 35 in Q2 2019. Its up 35.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold DD shares while 1 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 6.15 million shares or 3175.13% more from 187,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mount Vernon Assocs Md has invested 0.64% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Qci Asset Management Inc New York accumulated 189 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital holds 12.41% or 1.11 million shares. Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Mngmt has invested 0.07% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Capwealth Llc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 111,966 shares. Mengis Management Incorporated stated it has 26,945 shares. 38,291 are held by Cullinan Assocs Inc. Cibc Corp holds 0.65% of its portfolio in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) for 1.12M shares. Novare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% or 56,237 shares. C M Bidwell stated it has 14 shares. Waters Parkerson stated it has 199,231 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Llc invested in 35,364 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 17,486 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.15% stake. Roffman Miller Associate Pa stated it has 6,547 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $209.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 56.31% or $1.25 from last year’s $2.22 per share. DD’s profit will be $723.11 million for 17.51 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.