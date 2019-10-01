As Adobe Sys (ADBE) Shares Rose, King Luther Capital Management Lowered Its Position; Patten Group Stake in 3M Co (MMM) Has Decreased by $610,517

Patten Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,484 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, down from 17,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $161.32. About 664,463 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 10,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $326.36 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $276.14. About 767,552 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “3M 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – MMM – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Key Takeaway From 3M’s Latest Presentation – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Economic Planning Gp Adv has 0.07% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,247 shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 0.16% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,972 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 15,867 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Atlanta Mngmt Co L L C owns 320,397 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,365 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 91,371 shares. Harbour Investment Mngmt Ltd Com, a Washington-based fund reported 13,467 shares. Guardian Cap Advisors Limited Partnership holds 14,625 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First City Cap Management Inc has 0.52% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,115 shares. Perritt Mngmt has 0.2% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,553 shares. Hamel Inc accumulated 2.69% or 35,405 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 1,493 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap Management invested in 1.2% or 590,654 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 15.75 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 267,873 shares to 569,355 shares, valued at $18.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viewray Inc by 115,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).