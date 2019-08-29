As Adobe Sys (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Boosted Position by $1.43 Billion; Kimco Realty (KIM) Shareholder Strs Ohio Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 64,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 565,948 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47M, down from 630,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 3.06 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 103.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 5,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 10,550 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 billion, up from 5,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $7.32 during the last trading session, reaching $282.13. About 2.78 million shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Com has 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cambridge Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 132,472 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt has invested 2.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,695 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Old National Bankshares In stated it has 50,247 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.33% stake. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership invested in 0.12% or 9,845 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,271 shares. Veritable LP reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Alexandria Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 127,954 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc holds 1.36% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1,448 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company has 3.83M shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Stockton holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,368 shares.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6,030 shares to 25,180 shares, valued at $2.12B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 6,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,436 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Emerging Mkts (VWO).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 178,433 shares to 789,880 shares, valued at $47.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 65,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 683,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.

