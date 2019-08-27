As Adobe Sys (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Pitcairn Company Has Boosted Its Stake; Community Bank Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Boosted by $331,506 as Share Value Rose

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 1,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 28,169 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, up from 26,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $289.45. About 1.05M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 19.81M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a digital magazine subscription service; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS AFFECTED MACBOOK PRO (NON TOUCH BAR) UNITS WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND OCTOBER 2017 – APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IVV, KO, ADBE, ORCL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on January 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, SRG, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (TOLZ) by 32,811 shares to 5,784 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,504 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed reported 0.69% stake. Cibc Inc accumulated 86,247 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Eulav Asset Management accumulated 39,000 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 649,348 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Birinyi Assocs Incorporated has 0.96% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kemnay Advisory Ser Inc invested 3.21% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 10,000 were reported by Ally Fincl. Moreover, Sit Assocs has 0.27% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Creative Planning holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 44,360 shares. Capital Ww invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 35,440 are held by Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Papp L Roy Associate has invested 0.87% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Llc reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Switzerland-based Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.38% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.15% or 675,078 shares.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Blackstone/Gso Senior Loan Etf (SRLN) by 30,000 shares to 23,176 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 3,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,236 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Consulate has 2.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,582 shares. Contravisory holds 0.03% or 357 shares. Moreover, Northeast Inv Management has 4.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ruggie Cap Gru reported 25 shares stake. Cambridge Investment Research reported 1.19M shares stake. Greenwood Gearhart has invested 2.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 1.78 million shares. Elkhorn Prtn Partnership has 6,733 shares. Wilsey Asset Incorporated accumulated 44,542 shares. Secs Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) owns 121,490 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd holds 11,500 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, St Germain D J has 4.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 201,072 shares. Van Eck stated it has 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 15,963 were accumulated by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs. 11,237 are held by Tarbox Family Office.