As Adobe (Put) (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Laurion Capital Management LP Lifted by $16.76 Million Its Stake; Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stock Rose While Iberiabank Cut Stake

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 3,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 31,247 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 34,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $125.93. About 736,977 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (Put) (ADBE) by 1211.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 63,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 68,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.18M, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $284.25. About 590,293 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda Inc stated it has 24,716 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. D L Carlson Invest holds 10,435 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth, California-based fund reported 890 shares. California-based Dodge Cox has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 339,226 shares. Selz Capital Lc stated it has 46,900 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Northstar Inc has 0.12% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 990 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.34% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 25,800 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Llc has 4,243 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 12,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advsr invested in 976 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 91,381 shares. Georgia-based Montag A Assoc has invested 0.99% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Co owns 16,534 shares. 21,589 are owned by Sumitomo Life Insur.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EA) by 206,300 shares to 66,500 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 370,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,040 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0.05% or 431,137 shares. 9 are held by Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation invested in 0.06% or 60,068 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id owns 6,957 shares. Sigma Planning owns 8,197 shares. West Oak Ltd reported 101 shares stake. Homrich And Berg accumulated 2,274 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hamel Assocs has invested 2.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). The Maryland-based Df Dent Inc has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Inc Limited Company has 0.29% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Tn has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Tarbox Family Office holds 222 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 648,031 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,000 shares. Amica Retiree has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,253 shares to 64,008 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT) by 67,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 11.16 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.