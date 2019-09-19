As Adobe Com (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Trimmed by $413,070 Its Stake; Blackrock Stake in National Bankshares Va (NKSH) Has Cut as Market Value Declined

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in National Bankshares Inc Va (NKSH) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 9,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% . The institutional investor held 456,776 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.78M, down from 465,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in National Bankshares Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 8,023 shares traded. National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) has declined 22.21% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NKSH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Solera National Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLRK); 06/03/2018 Solera National Bancorp, Inc. Announces Capital Raise

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 16.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold 1,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 7,164 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, down from 8,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $280.92. About 2.68 million shares traded or 2.66% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Since May 16, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,043 activity. Dooley John Elliott bought $10,755 worth of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) on Tuesday, July 23. 60 shares were bought by MILLER MARY G, worth $2,235.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2357.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 10,901 shares to 4.78M shares, valued at $145.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 160,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.60, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold NKSH shares while 14 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 1.89 million shares or 1.59% less from 1.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 2,066 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 1,062 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 56 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company reported 0% in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 10,746 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 6,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 31,769 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0% or 15,875 shares in its portfolio. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH). Aperio Group Llc has 2,268 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 8,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 9,726 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 16,990 shares stake. 2,649 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ny. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 2,443 shares.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, which manages about $465.79M and $145.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 6,089 shares to 14,469 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Incorporated stated it has 9,874 shares. Farmers Tru Communications has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Long Road Investment Counsel Lc holds 5,400 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Communication has 4,440 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Aravt Global Llc holds 84,000 shares. South Street Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 42,661 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 108,867 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cibc Bankshares Usa reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jensen Management Incorporated reported 53,111 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 1.64M shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc invested in 0.02% or 594 shares. Hourglass Ltd Llc holds 876 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 8,858 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.26% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,928 shares.