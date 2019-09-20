As Adobe Com (ADBE) Stock Rose, Holder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Raised Holding; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Lifted Its Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $954,382 as Stock Price Declined

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 2194.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 36,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 38,380 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 1,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 1.98 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 21,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46M, up from 20,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $281.26. About 2.97 million shares traded or 18.72% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $15.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 112,127 shares to 224,047 shares, valued at $108.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 14,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,490 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keating Investment Counselors Incorporated invested 3.17% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Parametric Lc holds 0.04% or 1.85 million shares. Advisor Prtn Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hourglass Capital Llc stated it has 1.76% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bluestein R H & accumulated 10,000 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc reported 4,475 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 17,598 shares. Patten Grp reported 96,237 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0.15% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 39.73M shares. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Transamerica Fincl Advsr has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors, Virginia-based fund reported 1,082 shares. Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 10,139 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc reported 120,198 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 57,173 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “BMO Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating on Weyerhaeuser (WY) – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Key Numbers From Adobe’s Q3 Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SPY, BRK.B, WMT, ADBE: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe Systems Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.