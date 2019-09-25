As Adobe Com (ADBE) Shares Rose, Blue Fin Capital Lifted Position by $312,522; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Cut Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $590,296

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 7,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 228,410 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.15 million, down from 235,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.13. About 1.10M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 02/05/2018 – MEN ARRESTED AT STARBUCKS SETTLE WITH PHILADELPHIA: AP; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Return $15 Billion to Holders Through Next 3 Years; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – The Seattle Times: Weeks after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, the Seattle-based company; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, up from 1,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $273.29. About 1.06M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cactus Inc by 47,937 shares to 749,937 shares, valued at $24.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software by 2,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Aci Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 446,835 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Farmers Bancorp, Kentucky-based fund reported 35,646 shares. Stonehearth Cap Lc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Opus Cap Group Limited Liability holds 0.31% or 12,173 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.73M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Rafferty Asset Management Lc holds 0.04% or 29,694 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl owns 2.37M shares. First Manhattan Co accumulated 21,108 shares. The Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Narwhal Mgmt holds 1% or 57,863 shares. Exchange Cap Inc has 25,955 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.25% stake. Cullinan Associates has invested 0.74% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 200 are held by Rech Management.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1St Source Bankshares has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.17% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Coldstream Cap Mgmt owns 1,488 shares. Centre Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.21% or 17,030 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 1.06M shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 958,627 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,640 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 26,678 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,695 shares. 59,697 are held by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 595,717 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Grp has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Co has 0.37% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 180,673 shares. Tuttle Tactical has 2.47% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 21,310 shares. Cooperman Leon G holds 38,000 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio.