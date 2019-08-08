As Adobe Com (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Holder Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Cut by $10.70 Million Its Position; As Diageo Plc (DEO) Share Value Declined, Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Lowered Holding by $439,937

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $164.92. About 318,222 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 40,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 47,072 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, down from 87,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $289.02. About 1.94M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 4,441 shares to 79,542 shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) by 13,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 461 shares to 27,071 shares, valued at $31.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage Com (NYSE:PSA) by 12,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Management) has 2,349 shares. Sandhill Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 3.53% or 94,859 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 14,650 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 65,267 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa, Illinois-based fund reported 1,183 shares. Charter Tru Company invested in 2,052 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.19% or 112,200 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Management invested in 1.12M shares or 2.28% of the stock. Hudock Grp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). D E Shaw & Commerce stated it has 227,947 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company New York owns 243,809 shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt invested 0.33% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability (Wy) has 905 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 150 are owned by Atwood Palmer. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Co accumulated 19,078 shares or 0.1% of the stock.