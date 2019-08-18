As Adobe Com (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Piedmont Investment Advisors Lowered Stake; Mairs & Power Has Lowered Its Gentherm (THRM) Holding by $1.07 Million

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 40,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 47,072 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, down from 87,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 29,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 523,065 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.28 million, down from 552,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.57. About 136,976 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM- BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS RIGHTS PLAN TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 5; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Net $13M; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING UNREALIZED CURRENCY LOSSES, EXPENSES AND OTHER IMPACTS RELATED TO ACQUISITIONS WAS $0.50; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc Com (NYSE:TXT) by 44,282 shares to 50,831 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc Com (NYSE:ED) by 36,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.20 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Gru Asset (Operating As Southport Management) owns 2,349 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Laurion Management Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 573,043 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 428 shares. Maplelane Ltd Liability Company holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 290,001 shares. 10,658 are owned by Bbva Compass Bancorp. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 68,418 shares for 4.96% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 5,838 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited Liability reported 2.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aldebaran Financial stated it has 2,075 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Logan Cap Mgmt Inc reported 26,868 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation holds 0.39% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 402,474 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.82% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 46,158 shares to 530,171 shares, valued at $131.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardiovascular Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 12,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN).