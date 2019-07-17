As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Zeke Capital Advisors Lowered Position; As Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Share Price Declined, Nuveen Asset Management Cut Position by $3.40 Million

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,022 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 8,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $309.95. About 996,528 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 113,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,691 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 237,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 1.00 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 08/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT CEO SCOTT PROCHAZKA SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT BOOSTS ENABLE 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY TO BUY VECTREN FOR $72/SHARE; ASSUME DEBT; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy announces completion of critical electric transmission line; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 26/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy reports 2018 annual shareholder meeting results; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES VECTREN BUY ‘MODEST’ ADD TO EARNINGS BY 2020

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CNP’s profit will be $165.75M for 21.98 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $122,880 activity.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Oracle, Dollar Tree and CenterPoint Energy – Investorplace.com” on December 31, 2018, also Forbes.com with their article: “Berkshire Utilities’ Next Big Utility Bite – Forbes” published on April 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Broadcom, Charter, Comcast, CommScope, ConEd, Next Era, Rockwell, Transocean and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Only 3 Defensive Utility Stocks Are Considered Cheap With Big Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 8,965 shares to 116,677 shares, valued at $33.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 21,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,673 shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.32% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.02% or 874,753 shares. M&T Bank Corp has invested 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). The Minnesota-based Tealwood Asset has invested 1.36% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.06% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Ajo Lp owns 0.21% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 1.30 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.11% or 43,068 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd reported 16,235 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 123,691 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1.52M shares. 25,284 were accumulated by Nordea Investment. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.06% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 753,874 shares. First Trust Advsr LP invested in 1.25 million shares. 10,200 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.86 million for 48.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Stock Tops All-Time High on Record-Breaking Quarter – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe’s Focus On A Data-Driven Business Model Is Likely To Sustain Growth Momentum – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Research Reports for Adobe, Charter Communications & HCA Healthcare – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million on Wednesday, January 30. THOMPSON MATTHEW also sold $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Morris Donna.